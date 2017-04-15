Pet portraits are the cutest when they're shot from below

In what's surely the cutest take on the traditional pet portrait, the photographer behind the Underlook series shoots his subjects from below.

Over the last few years, Andrius Burba and his team have photographed cats, rabbits and even horses from beneath glass platforms.

His latest photos features dogs of all sizes perched above his camera, their sometimes dainty, sometimes massive paws on display.

The images are the subject of Burba's latest book, Unter Hunden — German for Under Dogs — released in April. It's the second of the photographer's books— in October, he published Unter Katzen, which features images from his feline series.

Image: Underlook

Image: underlook

Image: underlook

