Person stuck in Mountain Green creek after being swept 200 feet downstream on ATV

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A person was riding an ATV in Mountain Green Friday when they were swept around 200 feet downstream by fast-moving current, causing Mountain Green Fire personnel to conduct a rescue, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.

“A jaunt on a 4×4 ended with a response by the Fire Department to assist getting a person out from the middle of Dry Creek in Mountain Green tonight,” Mountain Green Fire stated on social media.

The person was reportedly riding a 4×4 when they attempted to cross a “shallow creek crossing,” but was instead swept around 200 feet downstream while still on the 4×4. The creek is full of water this time of year due to snow melt, according to Mountain Green Fire.

International Olympic Committee concludes tour calling Salt Lake City a future ‘role model’

Courtesy of Mountain Green Fire Protection District

Courtesy of Mountain Green Fire Protection District

Courtesy of Mountain Green Fire Protection District

Courtesy of Mountain Green Fire Protection District

When the 4×4 came to rest in the middle of the stream, the driver was reportedly uninjured but also unsure of the depth of the water and the stability of the vehicle. Instead of attempting to get out of the creek on their own, they “wisely called for help in getting to shore,” Mountain Green Fire stated.

Fire units from Mountain Green Fire, Weber Fire, and Riverdale Fire responded to the scene with water rescue technicians. Upon arrival, crews found the person stranded in the creek and assisted them to shore using rope.

“Our thanks to all responding agencies and Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District for providing a positive outcome to a potentially dangerous situation,” Mountain Green Fire stated.

The individual was determined to be uninjured in this incident.

No further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.