Person injured in Connellsville shooting

A person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Connellsville on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of East Crawford Avenue around 9:15 p.m., according to a Fayette County 911 supervisor.

Connellsville police are handling the investigation.

