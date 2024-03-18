Person found inside burning home died, Columbia Fire Department says

The Columbia Fire Department said a death was reported Sunday night after firefighters found a person inside a burning South Carolina home.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Goodwin Way in Gadsden at about 8:40 p.m., officials said Monday in a news release. That’s in the area between Bluff Road and Congaree Road.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene and got a water supply established as they attacked the blaze, according to the release.

Firefighters eventually made their way into the property and found one person in the home, officials said. Information about how long it took to extinguish the fire was not available.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, according to the release.

The coroner’s office has neither publicly identified the victim nor released the cause of death, but is still involved in the investigation, the fire department said.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about what caused the fire was not available, but the fire department said Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the origin of the fire.

There was no word if foul play is suspected.

The fire department did not say if anyone was displaced by the fire, or provide information about the extent of damage caused to the home.