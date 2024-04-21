Person fatally stabbed under West Sacramento bridge
(FOX40.COM) –One person is dead after being found with multiple stab wounds below Tower Bridge, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.
At around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, WSPD was dispatched to an area directly below Tower Bridge, next to the Riverwalk, following a report of a person bleeding. Upon arrival, officers said they discovered an individual suffering from multiple stab wounds. Despite “the application of life-saving measures,” the individual succumbed to injuries.
Police said the homicide was a result of an altercation, however, it is still under investigation.
