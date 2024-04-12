Perry High School hires new principal
Perry High School hires new principal
Rice is facing eight felony charges.
Boras reportedly demanded at least $170 million for Montgomery. The pitcher ended up getting $25 million.
A Consumer Reports' study found that grab-and-go meals like Lunchables can contain high levels of lead and sodium.
Our road test of the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq in Sport 3 AWD form where we tell you all about how it drives and everything else you want to know.
A growing effort to attract more women and people of color into the space industry has shared some of its first results and a new occasion to rally around: National Space Day, May 3, when thousands of students will learn that not only can they do space stuff, but they really should start now. Space Workforce 2030 is a joint effort by the Space Foundation and Aerospace Corporation, amounting to basically a promise that they — and all their 29 company partners as of now — will transparently report the demographics of their workplaces, hiring and recruitment, and work together to identify ways to bring a more diverse crowd to the notoriously homogeneous space industry. The effort also now has an executive director in Melanie Stricklan, formerly of Slingshot Space (and the Air Force), who is now leading the organization full time.
Billions of years of natural selection has built some pretty impressive machinery, so you can’t really blame engineers for borrowing a bit of inspiration from the world around them. In particular, the field of soft robotics -- with its flexible and compliant components -- owes a lot to animal biology. Researchers are working to bring flexible elements to create locomotion for these soft robots.
Newton wasn't a heralded recruit but is now on the cusp of back-to-back titles leading the Huskies at point guard.
No-penalty CDs don’t charge fees if you need to withdraw your money early. But they do come with some trade-offs. Here’s what you need to know.
Although CDs are generally safe, there are some situations where you could lose money. Learn how to protect your CD principal and interest from loss.
For just a brief moment, this was the internet at its best. People on microblogging sites (it wasn't just X -- I see you, Bluesky) had already determined the scope of the earthquake, confirmed it was, in fact, an earthquake, and began posting jokes about the situation before the less chronically online people even realized what happened. It's like the old school Twitter, where you could post "eating a ham and cheese sandwich" and it wasn't ironic.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Emilia Gómez is a principal investigator at the European Commission's Joint Research Centre and scientific coordinator of AI Watch, the EC initiative to monitor the advancements, uptake and impact of AI in Europe. Her team contributes with scientific and technical knowledge to EC AI policies, including the recently proposed AI Act. Gómez's research is grounded in the computational music field, where she contributes to the understanding of the way humans describe music and the methods in which it's modeled digitally.
Clifford, 62, is in his second tour with Charlotte.
A group of 200 musicians signed an open letter calling on tech companies and developers to not undermine human creativity with AI music generation tools. The list of undersigned artists is so power-packed and wide-ranging that it could make for a great Coachella lineup -- it features Billie Eilish, the Bob Marley estate, Chappell Roan, Elvis Costello, Greta Van Fleet, Imagine Dragons, Jon Bon Jovi, the Jonas Brothers, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Mac DeMarco, Miranda Lambert, Mumford & Sons, Nicki Minaj, Noah Kahan, Pearl Jam, Sheryl Crow and Zayn Malik, among others.
The proposal would permit schools to 'identify specific NIL opportunities' and 'facilitate deals' between athletes and third parties.
As we turn toward the draft, Charles McDonald gives you his 11 favorite prospects in this class, with some marquee names — and others that may someday become one.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
Ranger Raptor buyers get free enrollment in Ford Performance's Ranger Raptor Assault School, which teases how to get the most out of the truck off-road.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
Ahead of Tuesday night's McDonald's All American Game, Yahoo Sports breaks down eight players who have already made lasting impressions on NBA scouts.
Richard Jefferson once called the coaching search that led to Lloyd's hire "a debacle." Gilbert Arenas once said Lloyd didn't have the credentials to coach Arizona. Now Lloyd has the approval of the best-known former Wildcats.