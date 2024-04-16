PepsiCo Is Recalling Popular Zero Sugar Drink After It Was Found to Contain Full Sugar

Check your soda labels!

Pepsico

PepsiCo, Inc. voluntarily recalled over 230 cases of Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale Caffeine Free after an internal investigation found that cans labeled as sugar-free actually contained full sugar. The recall is in conjunction with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), and while it was initiated on March 9, an investigation is ongoing.

The FDA has not reported any illnesses or injuries related to the recall; however, if you are controlling your sugar intake for medical reasons, it may be dangerous for you to consume the recalled product. If you feel like you're seeing double, this is the second major soda brand recall in as many weeks.

Pepsico

PepsiCo Recalls Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale Caffeine Free

PepsiCo recalled 233 cases of 7.5-ounce cans of Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale Caffeine Free, which amounts to over 5,500 soda cans. The recalled products were shipped to retail locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

To check if you have a recalled product, refer to the following codes that can be found on the product:

May 20 24

MAY20240520VS02164-

MAY20240550VS02164

At this point, it's unclear if the cans have been pulled from shelves yet, so if you're in the states where affected products were shipped, check the codes before buying. If you purchased a recalled pack of soda, discard it or return it to the original place of purchase for a refund.

Read the original article on All Recipes.