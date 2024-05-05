Peoria man has been identified as person killed in shooting

The Peoria County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed early Saturday morning in a shooting just north of Interstate 74 in Peoria.

Thomas Antoine, 30, of Peoria, was pronounced dead at 2:18 a.m. in the trauma room at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center after he was shot over an hour earlier in the 2100 block of North Gale Avenue. The coroner's office said that Antoine was unresponsive without any pulse or breathing when he arrived at St. Francis after the shooting.

The Peoria Police Department said that officers found Antoine at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound in a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire. Both PPD and the coroner said that lifesaving measures were undertaken in an attempt to save his life at the scene and at the hospital, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

PPD said that an investigation is underway into the cause of the shooting, with their criminal investigations division, crime scene unit and patrol unit leading the way. No information has been provided into a potential suspect in this case.

Those with information on the case can contact PPD at (309) 673-4521 or provide an anonymous tip through their Tip411 service. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

