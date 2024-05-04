Man dies after being found inside vehicle with gunshot wounds in Peoria, police say

A man was killed early Saturday, May 4, in the 2100 block of North Gale Avenue in Peoria.

Officers were called to the scene at about 1:25 a.m. on a report of a person shot, the Peoria Police Department said in a news release.

They found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. Lifesaving measures were performed on the victim until he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

There was no immediate suspect information. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

The identity of the victim and cause of death were to be determined by the Peoria County coroner.

The shooting is the seventh homicide in Peoria for 2024 and came four days after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in the East Bluff. MikeQuese T. Taylor was fatally shot Tuesday night in the 100 block of East Forrest Hill Avenue.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Man killed May 4, 2024, in vehicle on North Gale Avenue in Peoria