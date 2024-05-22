Pensacola restaurant temporarily closed after inspector finds 22 rodent droppings

Here's the breakdown of recent restaurant inspections in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for the week of May 13-19. Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So, every week, we provide that information for you.

During the latest round of inspections from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, one restaurant was temporarily closed, one restaurant received an administrative complaint, one restaurant received a high priority violation, and seven restaurants passed their first inspection with zero violations.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

One restaurant temporarily closed

Zaxby’s

2640 Creighton Road

Inspection details: Complaint Partial Inspection on May 14

Follow-up inspection: Operations ordered stopped until violations were corrected. The restaurant complied with a follow-up inspection on May 16 and met inspection standards.

Total violations: Three total violations, with one high-priority violation

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 22 rodent droppings observed in the following locations: approximately 20 rodent droppings under dry storage racks leading out to prep area, two rodent droppings under drying racks in ware washing area. **Warning**

One restaurant receives an administrative complaint

Fishing Hole Restaurant

3974 Avalon Blvd., Milton

Inspection details: Complaint Partial Inspection on May 14

Follow-up inspection: Violations required further review but were not an immediate threat to the public. The restaurant complied with a follow-up inspection the next day and met inspection standards.

Total violations: One total violation

Details of high priority violations:

Basic - Waste receptacle/floor mat/hood filter cleaned in a manner that allows the waste cleaning water to drain onto ground. Establishment cleaning oil filter machine outside on ground. Grease buildup on ground on side of building. Operator has begun clean-up efforts for area. **Admin Complaint**

One restaurant receives high priority violation

Juan’s Flying Burrito

200 S. Alcaniz St.

Inspection details: Routine Inspection on May 16

Follow-up inspection: Violations require further review but are not an immediate threat to the public. A time extension was given in a second visit on May 16 and a follow-up inspection is still required.

Total violations: Four total violations, with one high-priority violation

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Dishwasher Chlorine 10 parts per million per test strips, Temperature less than 160 degrees Fahrenheit at dish surface per heat strips. **Warning**

Seven restaurants receive a perfect score

Cub’s Crawfish, 4145 Barrancas Ave. Fun Time Concessions Inc., mobile Los Panchos Tamales Y Tacos, 4081 E. Olive Road Quality Inn and Suites, 7200 Plantation Road Waffle House #2368, 50 Bauer Road All About Boba, mobile Hauling Butts BBQ, LLC, mobile

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishment.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order − when a restaurant is closed by the inspector − is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

