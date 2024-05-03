Pensacola residents may see ‘minimal impacts’ as construction on sidewalks begins

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents may see impacts as sidewalk construction near O.J. Semmes Elementary School and Semmes Park is in progress, according to the city of Pensacola.

In a Facebook post, the city shared that construction on the sidewalks has begun. According to previous reporting, the construction started on April 22.

City seeks Attorney General’s guidance on $92,000 cyber contract

(City of Pensacola)

(City of Pensacola)

(City of Pensacola)

(City of Pensacola)

(City of Pensacola)

(City of Pensacola)

(City of Pensacola)

During the course of the project, which is expected to be completed by late June, residents may see “minimal impacts due to right-of-way construction and restoration.”

Officials say the project “will improve neighborhood connectivity and enhance safety through dedicated pedestrian routes to the school, park, and nearby homes.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.