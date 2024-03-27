Will the Pensacola area have clear skies during 2024 solar eclipse? Here's a look by zip code

With just under two weeks to prepare for the 2024 solar eclipse, the pressure to make the experience memorable is on. This will be most Americans' last chance to catch a glimpse of something like this for 20 years, after all.

While Pensacola may be hundreds of miles away from the eclipse's path of totality, we may still have one of the best spots in Florida to see it. Most of Escambia County is estimated to see about 76% coverage, but that's assuming the weather holds out.

At the time of publishing, most areas around Pensacola have about a 64% chance of clear skies. Areas west of Pensacola, like Perdido Key and Naval Air Station Pensacola, are hovering just above 50%.

What to expect during solar eclipse: Pensacola will again be one of the best places to watch the April solar eclipse in Florida

Fortunately, the chances of clear skies aren't an all-or-nothing deal. Here's a look at what cloud coverage is expected by zip code and an early weather outlook.

Quick note: The following data is provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies. Past cloud data based on historical averages were reviewed and used to predict cloud conditions during the eclipse. A higher number indicates a greater chance of clear skies.

Pensacola area solar eclipse cloud coverage by zip code

32501 — Downtown Pensacola

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 44.1%

Few: 10.1%

Partly: 10%

Mostly: 16.2%

Overcast: 19.6%

32502 — Downtown Pensacola

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 44.1%

Few: 10.1%

Partly: 10%

Mostly: 16.2%

Overcast: 19.6%

32503 — Southeast Pensacola

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 44.1%

Few: 10.1%

Partly: 10%

Mostly: 16.2%

Overcast: 19.6%

32504 — Northeast Pensacola

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 44.1%

Few: 10.1%

Partly: 10%

Mostly: 16.2%

Overcast: 19.6%

32505 — South and West Pensacola

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 17.4%

Few: 14.6%

Partly: 18.2%

Mostly: 29.5%

Overcast: 20.3%

32506 — West and Southwest Pensacola

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 17.4%

Few: 14.6%

Partly: 18.2%

Mostly: 29.5%

Overcast: 20.3%

32507 — Southwest Pensacola and Perdido Key

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 17.4%

Few: 14.6%

Partly: 18.2%

Mostly: 29.5%

Overcast: 20.3%

32514 — Northeast Pensacola

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 44.1%

Few: 10.1%

Partly: 10%

Mostly: 16.2%

Overcast: 19.6%

32526 — Northwest Pensacola

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 17.4%

Few: 14.6%

Partly: 18.2%

Mostly: 29.5%

Overcast: 20.3%

32533 — Cantonment and North Northwest Pensacola

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 44.1%

Few: 10.1%

Partly: 10%

Mostly: 16.2%

Overcast: 19.6%

32534 — Cantonment and North Northwest Pensacola

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 44.1%

Few: 10.1%

Partly: 10%

Mostly: 16.2%

Overcast: 19.6%

32577

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 44.1%

Few: 10.1%

Partly: 10%

Mostly: 16.2%

Overcast: 19.6%

Santa Rosa County solar eclipse cloud coverage by zip code

32561 — Gulf Breeze and Pensacola Beach

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 44.1%

Few: 10.1%

Partly: 10%

Mostly: 16.2%

Overcast: 19.6%

32563 — Gulf Breeze Midway area

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 44.1%

Few: 10.1%

Partly: 10%

Mostly: 16.2%

Overcast: 19.6%

32566 — Navarre and Navarre Beach

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 26.6%

Few: 23.1%

Partly: 10.6%

Mostly: 22.3%

Overcast: 17.3%

32570 — Milton

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 44.1%

Few: 10.1%

Partly: 10%

Mostly: 16.2%

Overcast: 19.6%

32571 — Pace

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 44.1%

Few: 10.1%

Partly: 10%

Mostly: 16.2%

Overcast: 19.6%

32583 — East Milton and Harold

Max eclipse coverage: 76%

Cloud conditions:

Clear: 44.1%

Few: 10.1%

Partly: 10%

Mostly: 16.2%

Overcast: 19.6%

Pensacola area early weather outlook during April solar eclipse

The solar eclipse will take place between 12:35 and 3:13 p.m. on April 8. At the time of publishing, the Accuweather forecast shows a high of 80 degrees with a 25% probability of rain. Cloud coverage is estimated at 44%

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Will solar eclipse have clear skies in Pensacola? Check by zip code