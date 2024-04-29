Pennsylvania State Police investigating shooting on I-83 in York County

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a car was struck by a bullet on I-83 in York County on Sunday.

Troopers responded to the southbound lane near the East Market Street ramp after the car’s passengers reported a bullet hitting their back window.

The passengers said the car was shot at near the 18.8 mile marker in Springettsbury Township around 4:37 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.

