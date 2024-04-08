Pennsylvania double murder suspect found dead in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A double murder suspect from Pennsylvania killed himself during a traffic stop in Kanawha County on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Suspect evades arrest after motorcycle chase in Summers County

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a little after 6:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024, Metro 911 was informed that a murder suspect from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania could be on Interstate 79 headed towards Kanawha County.

50-year-old Dennis Rahuba was wanted in Pennsylvania for a double murder that happened overnight in Allegheny County. He was reportedly driving a black Acura with Pennsylvania registration.

Deputy J.A. Morris with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office saw the car around 7:00 a.m. on Interstate 79 at Big Chimney, and was joined by other members of law enforcement at the Westmoreland exit to try and hold a traffic stop.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office looking for information about shooting

The car was surrounded after the interstate was shut down, and Deputy Morris attempted to order Rahuba to get out of the car when he heard what appeared to be a gunshot.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office sent their “Bearcat” armored vehicle to the scene, and all northbound and southbound lanes were closed after members of Metro 911 were told that Rahuba had a gun. Members of a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team approached the car and found that Rahuba was dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

We commend all the hard work that went into this morning’s event. Our telecommunicators at Metro 911 did an outstanding job relaying information to deputies that kept our citizens and officers safe in a very dangerous situation. We believe that we have some of the best deputies in the state, if not the entire country and Deputy Morris is a fine example of the excellent men and women here at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. We also would like to thank the West Virginia State Police for their swift response to the scene and all the hard work from the Charleston Police Department. The teamwork from everyone involved ultimately ended this situation as safely as possible and we are thankful that nobody was injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims in Pennsylvania. Chief Deputy Joe Crawford

Teenage girl reported missing in Raleigh County

The processing of the scene is being handled by the Charleston Police Department Crime Scene Unit, and the Pennsylvania authorities were informed about the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.