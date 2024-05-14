Pennsylvania bill would help cover gym, fitness costs for PA National Guard, service members

(WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania lawmakers want to help reimburse Pennsylvania National Guard and military service members for the cost of maintaining their physical fitness.

Democrat State Representatives Nancy Guenst and Rep. Joe Webster, both of Montgomery County, say they will introduce legislation to provide tax credits to Pennsylvania National Guard, Reserve, and Active-Duty military members.

The proposed annual tax credit would cover the cost (up to $600) of physical fitness facility memberships, personal fitness subscription services, or physical fitness equipment.

The lawmakers say this is similar to the Educator Expense Deduction established by the IRS.

Fitness facilities and gyms in Pennsylvania, under the proposed bill, would also be eligible for tax credits for offering free gym memberships to eligible National Guard, Reserve, and active-duty military members.

“The health and fitness of service members directly impacts the readiness of our Guard and military to effectively train, prepare, and mobilize in response to all domestic requests and national contingency operations,” said the lawmakers. “This legislation will incentivize our military service members to maintain their fitness and aid in our preparedness.”

Webster and Guenst both serve on the House Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, as well as the Subcommittee on Military and Veterans Facilities.

