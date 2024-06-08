Author says she regrets using Dolly Parton in essay that sparked widespread backlash

Dolly Parton’s fans are defending the country music icon after an essay in the Federalist conservative news site went after the 78-year-old “Jolene” singer’s faith earlier this week due to her support for the LGBTQ community.

The headline, “There’s Nothing Loving About Dolly Parton’s False Gospel,” caught many people off guard. Supporters flooded social media with messages critical of the essay, and the writer has now expressed regret for using such a beloved figure to make her point.

Here’s what to know.

🗯️What did the Federalist say about Dolly Parton?

Federalist writer Ericka Andersen criticized Parton for her nonjudgmental approach to life and her claim that she loves everyone — including members of the LGBTQ community, whom she has supported in interviews.

Andersen argued that if Parton is a Christian, as she proclaims, she should call out homosexuality as a sin. “Parton’s version of love, which includes condoning immoral sexual behavior (‘be who you are,’ she’s said), is unaligned with God’s vision for humanity,” Andersen wrote.

But Andersen told Yahoo Entertainment on Saturday that the widespread backlash made her realize she shouldn’t have used Parton to press her argument.

"I regret using Dolly as the example for the point I was making in the article,” she said. “As I wrote in the piece, I love her and think she does some incredible things for the world. We all make poor choices in how to frame things sometimes. This was one of those moments for me! Dolly is one of the few people who is beloved by all and who loves all. The world is lucky to have her."

✝️What has Dolly Parton said about her faith?

Parton tends to speak generally about her faith and love of God. In her 2020 book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, she said, “I'm not that religious, but I'm very, very spiritual. I grew up in very religious surroundings. I grew up with a Bible background, and I'm glad I did.”

In a 2023 interview with The Guardian, Parton said, “I ain’t that good a Christian to think that I am so good that I can judge people. That’s God’s job, not mine. So as far as politics, I hate politics.”

💬What Dolly Parton’s fans are saying now

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, were anything but happy to see the Federalist coming for Parton. (A different writer for the Federalist declared in 2016 that the “Islands in the Stream” crooner would make an excellent president.)

“They came for Dolly. We ride at dawn,” one fan wrote alongside a screenshot of the article.

“Folks, a land war in Asia is the SECOND biggest blunder anyone can make,” another added. “The first? Coming for Dolly Parton.”

“No. You do not come after Dolly Parton. You absolutely do not,” a third shared.

“I will go after anyone on this app … except Dolly Parton,” another shared. “Delete your whole account.”

🏳️‍🌈What Dolly Parton has said about the LGBTQ community

While Parton may detest politics, she spoke to the Hollywood Reporter in 2023 about how the recent onslaught of anti-LGBTQ legislation affects people she loves.

“I have some of everybody in my own immediate family and in my circle of employees,” she explained. “I’ve got transgender people. I’ve got gays. I’ve got lesbians. I’ve got drunks. I’ve got drug addicts — all within my own family. I know and love them all, and I do not judge. And I just see how broken-hearted they get over certain things and I know how real they are.”

She continued: "I know how important this is to them. That’s who they are. They cannot help that any more than I can help being Dolly Parton, you know, the way people know me. If there’s something to be judged, that is God’s business. But we are all God’s children and how we are is who we are.”

