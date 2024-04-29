PennDOT Road Projects: April 28, 2024

Apr. 28—Daily

—Monday-Friday: Route 422, Monocacy Hill Road to Rega Road, Amity Township, shoulder work/widening, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Friday: Route 12 at Route 73, Ruscombmanor Township, utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Sunday-Friday: Interstate 78, Exit 23 (Shartlesville) to Exit 16 (Midway), Bethel Township, overnight work, 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.

—Monday-Friday: Route 61 southbound, Schuylkill County line to Tuckerton Road in Muhlenberg Township, brush cutting, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Friday: Route 422 in both directions, Lebanon County line to Route 724, Heidelberg Township, sweeping, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Friday: Route 422 eastbound, Penn Avenue to Lancaster Avenue, Reading, 7 a.m to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Tuesday: Oysterdale Road, Dale Road to Hill Church Road, Pike Township, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Wednesday: Fredericksville Road, Main Street to Route 100, Rockland Township, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Thursday: Huffs Chruch Road, Hunter Forge Road to Hill Church Road, District Township, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Friday: Huffs Church Road, Dale Road to Hill Church Road, Hereford Township, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Wednesday: Route 422 eastbound, Neversink Road to River Bridge Road, Exeter and Amity townships, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Thursday-Friday: Route 422 westbound, River Bridge Road to Neversink Road, Amity and Exeter townships, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—Monday-Friday: Route 100 in both directions, Mill Street to Chestnut Street, Washington Township, shoulder work, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Continues through May 10.

—Monday-Friday: Interstate 78 in both directions, Lebanon County line to Exit 29 (Route 61), overnight shoulder work for sweeping, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

—May 7-8: Route 422, Interstate 176 to Mount Penn interchange, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastbound Tuesday, westbound Wednesday.