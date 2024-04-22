Pender County interim clerk resigns after elected clerk allowed to return to office

At least one clerk has resigned from her duties at the Pender County Clerk of Superior Court's office in Burgaw after a recent removal hearing outcome allowed Elizabeth Craver back in office.

On Friday, Superior Court Judge Kent Harrell, who is no relation to Camille Harrell, decided in Craver's removal hearing that Craver did not willingly engage in misconduct and therefore could reclaim her position as clerk.

Camille Harrell was appointed by Kent Harrell to serve as interim clerk when Craver was suspended from her position in February after being indicted on felony charges.

The charges include three counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of failure to discharge her duties.

During the removal hearing last week, Craver said that after she fired deputy clerk and former friend Kristal Moore, she had planned on also firing clerks Madeline Trifoli and Camille Harrell.

Craver said she had already prepared those termination letters, but that her attorney at the time advised her not to follow through because of how it would appear amid the SBI's investigation into her actions.

This is a developing story and the StarNews is working to obtain more details on Camille Harrell's resignation.

