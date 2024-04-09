Pediatrician on way to see solar eclipse dies after falling out of Airstream: Reports

Dr. Monika Woroniecka died after falling out of a trailer home and onto a highway in Jefferson County, New York State on April 6, 2024.

A renowned pediatrician died after falling out of her Airstream camper on a New York highway, reportedly while she on her way to watch the total solar eclipse with her family on Monday.

Dr. Monika Woroniecka, 58, fell out of the 2024 Gray Airstream that was being lifted by a pick-up truck that her husband was driving, according to New York State Police. The accident occurred Saturday afternoon on Route 12E in Jefferson County in the northern part of the state.

Woroniecka rode in in the Airstream with other family members during the last 20 minutes of their trip, the department said in a news release.

"Witnesses behind the Airstream claimed they saw the passenger side door of the Airstream open, Monika Woroniecka’s arm hanging on the door after the wind caused the door to swing open, causing her to be thrown from the Airstream," the news release said.

The doctor's head then hit the shoulder of the roadway. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Woroniecka treated children since early 2000s

An investigation into the tragedy is ongoing, the department said.

Woroniecka worked as a doctor at Stony Brook Medicine under the Pediatric Allergy-Immunology subspecialty, which she has practiced in the early 2000s. She treated children with allergies, asthma and skin conditions, and even taught pediatrics as a clinical assistant professor, according to her about page.

"Dr. Woroniecka has extensive experience evaluating children for immunity disorders and frequent infections. She enjoys working with children and their families and developing a long-term relationship with families while guiding them through chronic allergy-related conditions," her page reads.

Outside of work she enjoyed hiking, exercise, and spending time with family and friends.

Traveling to see the solar eclipse

A neighbor of Woroniecka and her husband Robert Woroniecka said the couple were traveling to watch the total solar eclipse on Monday, according to the New York Post.

"Poor Robert. Poor kids," the neighbor told the New York Post while crying. "Really nice family, good neighbors − the best."

Several upstate New York cities were in the path of totality including Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Jamestown, Rochester, Syracuse Lake Placid, Plattsburgh and Watertown.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York doctor headed to see eclipse dies after fall from Airstream