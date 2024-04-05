Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in North York

Toronto police said the pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries. (Robert Krbavac/CBC - image credit)

A woman in her 60s was struck and killed by a driver in North York late Thursday, police say.

The collision happened around 10:10 p.m. in the area of Wilson Avenue and Avenue Road.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, police said in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter.

A number of road closures were in place in the area for the police investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact Toronto police or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.