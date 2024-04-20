Pedestrian struck, killed overnight in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a driver fatally struck a pedestrian overnight in north St. Louis.

The collision happened around 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Hall Street in St. Louis’ North Riverfront neighborhood.

Investigators say the driver, a 33-year-old man, was traveling north on Hall Street when he struck a pedestrian who had suddenly appeared on the roadway. The driver told police hw was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

An accident reconstruction team with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this collision. No names have been released. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

