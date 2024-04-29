Pedestrian killed in hit-run crash in Clermont County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-skip crash early Monday.

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Ohio Pike in Monroe Township, a patrol dispatcher said.

The westbound side of the road is shut down while troopers investigate, the dispatcher said.

The pedestrian, a man between 20 and 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP Lt. Dexter Howard.

The man was wearing only jeans and boots and had no shirt, he said. The man had no phone or any form of identification on him, according to OSP.

Howard said they believe he was struck twice, given his injuries.

The striking vehicle left the scene and remains at large, Howard said.

Troopers did not have a description of the vehicle to share but it would have some pretty noticeable front-end damage, though none was found at the scene, he said.

There are no known witnesses to the crash.

Another motorist passing by saw the body in the road and reported it to 911, according to Howard.

