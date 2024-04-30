Pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle near FSU campus

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle near the campus of Florida State University.

"TPD is currently investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred near the intersection of Lorene and Pensacola Street at approximately 6:40 p.m." the Tallahassee Police Department wrote in a post to X. "The pedestrian, an adult female, was struck by a vehicle and died as a result of her injuries."

"At this time, Pensacola Street from Woodward Ave to Gray Street are closed as the investigation continues. Motorists are urged to avoid the area."

This a developing story. Check back for details.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle near Florida State campus