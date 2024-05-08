Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit train near South Orange Station

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a New Jersey Transit train Wednesday morning in South Orange, causing delays to multiple rail lines, NJ Transit said.

At about 9:12 a.m. Wednesday the Morris and Essex Line train 6324 struck and fatally injured an adult pedestrian near the South Orange Station.

There were no reported injuries to the 60 customers or crew on board the train, said NJ Transit.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday the Morris and Essex Line and the Gladstone Branch service were both experiencing 30-minute delays in both directions, according to New Jersey Transit. The train originally departed Summit at 8:56 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Penn Station New York at 9:42 a.m.

NJ Transit police are leading the investigation.

