I pay for Costco's $120 executive membership even though I only shop for 2. Here are some of my favorite things to get for breakfast.

I regularly purchase breakfast essentials at Costco for my household of two.

The Kirkland Signature smoked salmon and Boursin gournay cheese are delicious on toast.

My wife loves mandarins and the Kirkland Signature creamy almond butter.

My household is small, with only my wife and me, but we love shopping at Costco to save money, especially as US food costs increase.

We pay $120 for an executive Costco membership, which saves us money by giving us up to $1,000 back on qualified purchases each year.

Since I work from home and my wife is a teacher, we prioritize buying quick, nutritious breakfast items we can grab before the workday starts. Here are 10 breakfast items we always keep on hand.

The Kirkland Signature creamy almond butter is great on toast or with fruit.

The Kirkland Signature creamy almond butter is a tasty spread. Dominic Bucca

My wife loves the Kirkland Signature almond butter on bread and apple slices. Each jar has 6 grams of protein per serving and costs $6 at my location.

I use the Kirkland Signature organic low-fat milk for my morning cappuccinos.

The Kirkland Signature organic low-fat milk never goes to waste in my house. Dominic Bucca

Three half-gallons of milk may seem excessive for a household of two, but I always make room in our refrigerator.

I start each day with a cappuccino, so the milk never goes to waste. At my location, these boxes of milk are $11.

Dave's Killer Bread is perfect for toast or breakfast sandwiches.

Dave's Killer Bread is one of my favorite breakfast staples. Dominic Bucca

Dave's Killer Bread is nutrient-dense and freezes very well.

When I buy a two-pack, I freeze one of the loaves and put the other straight into the refrigerator. It's great for sandwiches and provides an excellent base for almond butter and smoked salmon.

I bought a pack of bread for $9.30.

If we can't get local blueberries, we buy them at Costco.

The blueberries at Costco are very tasty. Dominic Bucca

I live in Maine, where local blueberries are plentiful in the summer. But during the offseason, I buy them at Costco. For a fast, healthy breakfast, I like to put blueberries on top of Greek yogurt.

Each package costs $6 at my Costco location.

The Kirkland Signature plain Greek yogurt is a super versatile breakfast food.

I pair the Kirkland Signature plain Greek yogurt with fruit. Dominic Bucca

Greek yogurt has many uses beyond breakfast, from sauces and marinades to various desserts. That's why I find it useful to buy in bulk.

Each container of yogurt is $6 at my warehouse.

Mandarins are tasty by themselves or in drinks.

We use mandarins from Costco to make great mimosas. Dominic Bucca

My wife loves having mandarins as a midmorning snack that she can easily carry to work. We also juice them to make mimosas for Sunday brunch.

A bag of mandarins is $7.70 at my location.

I always grab the Kirkland Signature cage-free eggs when I'm at Costco.

I eat the Kirkland Signature cage-free eggs almost every day. Dominic Bucca

Whether they're hard-boiled, poached, or fried, I eat eggs almost every day. I love the quality of the Kirkland Signature cage-free eggs, and at $4.90 for 24, the price can't be beaten.

I'm a big fan of the Kirkland Signature smoked salmon.

I use the Kirkland Signature smoked salmon for lox on toast. Dominic Bucca

The Kirkland Signature smoked salmon is my go-to when I feel like having lox on toast. Each pouch contains two vacuum-sealed packages of salmon that freeze beautifully.

I'll usually spread cream cheese on a slice of Dave's Killer Bread, add a layer of smoked salmon, and top it with shaved red onion, fresh dill, and capers. Sometimes, I'll add a poached or fried egg to make a delicious, fancy breakfast.

Each package of the Kirkland Signature smoked salmon is $23.

When I'm feeling fancy, I use the Boursin gournay spreads instead of cream cheese.

The Boursin gournay cheese variety pack comes with two flavors. Dominic Bucca

Occasionally, I use Boursin spreads instead of cream cheese for an extra-delicious toast breakfast.

A variety pack of Boursin cheese contains garlic-and-fine-herbs and shallot-and-chive flavors. The garlic-and-fine-herbs version is pretty mild and pleasantly herbaceous, and the shallot-and-chive flavor has a stronger, oniony bite.

I pair both flavors with just about anything from smoked salmon to omelets. I bought a pack of Boursin cheese for $10.

The Paesana non-pareil capers add the perfect salty flavor to so many dishes.

I'll serve the Paesana non-pareil capers with eggs or salmon. Dominic Bucca

Capers may not be a typical breakfast food, but I'll add a spoonful to anything that may benefit from a salty, briny kick. I like to pair them with smoked salmon and eggs.

Each jar of capers is $6 at my store.

