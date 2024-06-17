This popular magnetic stove shelf offers instant storage — it's on sale for $33

We'd all love to have those sprawling counters you see on HGTV, but many of us have to make do with limited kitchen surface area. Appliances often take up the bulk of the space, leaving us a teeny area for meal prep. Throw some cooking gizmos into the mix, and you've got one cluttered-looking room. But, thanks to TikTok, we've found a super-simple solution to instantly increase your storage: the StoveShelf, now on sale for $33 (down from $40). It's magnetic, meaning no complicated assembly, and it keeps spices, condiments and more within arm's reach while you cook. It's practical storage that also makes your kitchen pretty — win-win.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

For just $33 with the on-page coupon (down from $40), the StoveShelf is a great bargain if you're looking to rearrange your kitchen setup in a useful, aesthetically pleasing way. This is also the lowest price we've ever seen it, thanks to the additional coupon bestowing a rare double discount — so now's a great time to give it a try if you're looking to increase your kitchen storage space and make more room on your countertops this summer!

Why do I need this? 🤔

It's easy to spend way too much time mindlessly scrolling through TikTok, but we love the trusty ol' app when it comes to discovering new finds — especially clever problem solvers like the StoveShelf. Anyone who's short on space knows you have to get creative and use every square inch you can. Well, the makers of this handy ledge had the brilliant idea of using the top of your range, which not only increases storage, but also gives you easy access to your most-reached-for ingredients and tools.

Constructed of durable, rust-resistant stainless steel, this kitchen storage lifesaver has magnets on the bottom so you can just — boop! — stick it right onto the top of your stove without dealing with nails, drills or any of that pesky nonsense. It fits most flat or curved stoves and comes in 20-, 24- and 30-inch sizes. Because the magnets are adjustable, the shelf can be adapted to your specific range. You can also choose from black, white or stainless steel, and the StoveShelf will blend in with your range seamlessly.

If your spices practically spill out of your cabinets, you can keep a few of your go-tos on top of your stove to save room and make cooking more convenient. The StoveShelf is also great for holding small kitchen tools, like a mortar and pestle, kitchen shears, timers — you name it. Plus, there's a back to keep things from falling in between your stove and the wall, because we know anything that ends up back there is never coming out.

One important note: If you're using the StoveShelf to hold spices or oils, make sure they're products you go through quickly, as the heat can affect their flavor and longevity.

Look Ma, no tools! The StoveShelf is instant kitchen storage, made quick and easy. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 15,000 Amazon customers were so impressed with the StoveShelf, they gave it a perfect five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"What a lifesaver!" exclaimed one rave reviewer. "I got sick and tired of things falling behind my stove because there was a gap between it and the wall behind. This is the perfect size, holds quite a bit, sturdy and literally required ZERO assembly! Highly recommend!"

"Beautiful and convenient," wrote a happy shopper. "The seasonings and oils I use most often are now at my fingertips. No more fumbling in a cabinet! AND it looks like it’s part of the stove and not an add-on!"

"Such a fab space-saver," said another. "We have a super small kitchen with limited counter space and this simple solution helped save a huge spot for us, freeing it up as workspace. Highly recommend!"

"We use this to place spices on," wrote a final reviewer. "I only wish it had little sides on the ends to prevent things from potentially falling off. We use two magnetic chip clips, one on each end, to help with that. We've had no problems and it is a nice convenience to have cooking spices handy when we want them."

Cons 👎

Though this user was thrilled that they wouldn't have to resort to any more "treasure hunts behind the range," there was a little DIY-ing that had to be done to make the shelf cover the gap between their oven and the wall. "This little shelf is perfect. Well, almost perfect. It wanted to tip backward because there was nothing for it to sit on in that slot behind the range. So my husband mounted a little wood wedge so the rear of the shelf would have something to support it."

Another reviewer, who still gave the StoveShelf four stars, had an additional design recommendation: "I think they need to design this with a little lip or bar on the front. If I bump the stove a couple times or slam the oven door shut, everything on it will eventually fall. Otherwise, I really enjoy it."

Another handy space-saver? The Cabinet Caddy!

Amazon Cabinet Caddy $33 This slim, two-tiered shelving unit can hold everything from spices to medications, but it also swivels, allowing you to pull it out and easily access its contents. No more fumbling around your black hole of a pantry just to find the paprika. $33 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $33 at Wayfair

"We bought five of these to organize our mess of spices and I have got to say, I am impressed!" gushed one repeat buyer. "They very conveniently slide out and rotate to easily view and access every single jar. Very well constructed ... not flimsy at all. They are worth every penny!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

