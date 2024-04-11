Paul Raymond Chandler gets life for murdering his pregnant girlfriend

A Wichita Falls man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to strangling his pregnant girlfriend in June 2022.

Paul Raymond Chandler had been charged with double capital murder because the unborn infant also died.

Paul Raymond Chandler pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering his pregant wife in Wichita Falls.

In an agreement worked out with prosecutors, Chandler pleaded to a charge of murder rather than capital murder in 89th District Court Thursday morning.

Judge Charles Barnard made the sentences concurrent. Chief Public Defender David Bost said that means Chandler could become eligible for parole in 30 years.

In the early morning of June 9, 2022, Chandler called 911 and reported his girlfriend was dead, according to a police affidavit.

First responders arrived at the home in the 1600 block of Deer Park Way to find Kaycee Wofford, 20, dead. She had been about 32 weeks pregnant.

Chandler told officers he and Wofford had gone to bed in an upstairs room about 1 a.m., and he awoke later to find her blue in the face.

He told police someone may have climbed through an open window and done something to Wofford.

Two women who were downstairs in the home told investigators Chandler and Wofford had argued the previous night.

An autopsy revealed Wofford had been strangled and had bruising and trauma on her head.

