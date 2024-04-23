Patrol withholding public records from Dispatch, family in prison officer's fatal shooting

Two weeks after an Ohio prison lieutenant was fatally shot during a training session, the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to deny The Dispatch's requests for records that should be public per Ohio court precedent.

The patrol released a heavily redacted incident report Monday that revealed little except that investigators are considering a reckless homicide charge in the April 9 death of 43-year-old Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Lt. Rodney Osborne.

The Dispatch has asked the highway patrol, which investigates incidents on state property, for the full incident report, including initial findings and witness statements. The patrol provided a report filled with blacked-out text, which included witness names but not their accounts of what they saw.

Jack Greiner, an attorney representing The Dispatch, said the patrol should produce the full records.

"When a law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty, as was the case here, the public has a right to know the circumstances surrounding that tragic event," Greiner said. "This is a time for enhanced transparency, not limited transparency."

There is a court precedent in Ohio that the patrol is not adhering to. In June 2022, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in Myers v. Meyers that upon request, law enforcement agencies must release witness statements and initial observations by officers.

Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Ray Santiago told The Dispatch the agency has followed the law.

"The Patrol has reviewed, redacted and released this report in accordance to the Ohio’s Public Records Act," Santiago said in an email.

Candus (Woodruff) Mitchell, Osborne's sister, told The Dispatch that her family wants answers.

"Why are they covering up for this guy (the suspect)?" Mitchell said. "We want information, and we demand it … Why would they put somebody’s family through not knowing? Jesus, it is so horrible."

Keithe Mitchell, her husband and Osborne's brother-in-law said family, friends and Osborne's fellow corrections officers deserve to know what happened.

The shooting happened at the ODRC's Correctional Training Facility firing range at Orient in Pickaway County. Osborne worked on special operations teams and at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol redacted the name of the suspect in the heavily redacted incident report it released. However, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said Monday that David Pearson, a special operations commander, was placed on administrative leave while the shooting death is investigated.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio highway patrol withholding records in prison officer's shooting