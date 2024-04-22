Fatal shooting of Ohio officer during training being investigated as homicide, records say

A state employee is being investigated for reckless homicide in the shooting death of a prison lieutenant during a training session, according to a report released Monday by state troopers.

The employee's name is redacted in the patrol's report. He has not been charged.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said Monday that David Pearson, a special operations commander, was placed on administrative leave while the shooting death is investigated.

Pearson started as a correction officer in May 2005 and has been in his current role since January 2021.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, which investigates incidents on state property, released a heavily redacted 18-page report and did not include witness statements requested by The Columbus Dispatch. However, the report identifies the names of a dozen witnesses and some basic details of what happened that day.

The shooting on April 9 at the Correctional Training Facility in Pickaway County killed 43-year-old Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Lt. Rodney Osborne. Osborne worked on special operations teams and at the prison in Lucasville. He leaves behind his wife and three children.

Osborne suffered a single gunshot wound to the center of his upper chest, according to autopsy photos reviewed by The Dispatch at the Franklin County Coroner's Office.

Lt. Rodney Osborne

After the shooting, colleagues performed CPR on Osborne and took him in a pickup to Mount Carmel Grove City hospital, where he was pronounced dead a little after noon.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers-Smith said in a prepared statement the day of the shooting that the "incident appears to be a tragic accident."

The prisons department has not produced several records requested by The Dispatch but said personnel files for Osborne and Pearson would be released as soon as they're ready.

