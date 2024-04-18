Patrick Kane looks back on season with Red Wings: young core impressed him
Patrick Kane looks back on season with Red Wings: young core impressed him | Brad Galli has more
Patrick Kane looks back on season with Red Wings: young core impressed him | Brad Galli has more
Investors are counting down to earnings from Netflix, the first of the "Magnificent" group of companies to report.
Acer's latest Chromebook Plus 514 sounds like it hits the sweet spot of price and performance.
Everything you need to know about streaming the next Formula 1 Grand Prix.
Everything you need to know about this year’s music festivals — all in one place.
The 2025 Toyota Camry isn't all-new, but it is all-improved, with sharper styling, an improved hybrid powertrain, and different LE and SE dynamic setups.
Nothing has introduced the Ear and the Ear (a) earbuds at an event in Tokyo.
Coby White continued a career season with a career game for the Bulls in the play-in tournament.
Byron Buxton and the Orioles turned a negative into a positive on Wednesday.
The Chargers have now signed four offensive players who worked under Roman in Baltimore.
Ford announces that all current Mustang owners will be getting an update that adds 1965 Mustang-style gauge graphics.
Big Tech earnings are coming up, and Wall Street wants to know how companies are making money on their massive AI investments.
It streams music, takes calls and more — and it's become a road trip must-have.
From thorn-proof gloves to pest-prevention products, you'll find 'em all at Amazon starting at $3.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman give their early season assessment of all thirty MLB teams at the three week mark, as well as discuss the long-awaited debut of Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter.
Following a surprise trip to the playoffs in 2023, the Marlins are in a downward spiral, with their manager's option for 2025 voided.
Looking for a new portable air compressor to add to your garage this year? This one from DeWalt is a popular choice and it's on sale for 20% off right now.
REI's current sale, featuring 30% off on The North Face camping gear, includes the top-selling Wawona 6 and Wawona 8 tents. Gear up now!
Schim is an indie platformer that sees you playing as a creature that moves by jumping between shadows. It's coming to PC and consoles on July 18.
This flowy frock has pockets and can be worn almost anywhere — and it's 50% off in some colors.
Sony just launched a new batch of TVs, many of them with powerful processors. The TVs have also ditched the confusing alpha-numeric naming convention in favor of Bravia.