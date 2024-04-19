Paterson’s 3rd Ward council race plays out under lingering cloud of election fraud charges

PATERSON — The city’s upcoming 3rd Ward council race sometimes seems like a backyard brawl.

Two longtime bitter rivals — incumbent Alex Mendez and former 20-year Councilman William McKoy — are slugging it out as election opponents for the fifth time in 12 years.

Perhaps the only thing that Mendez and McKoy agree on is that the New Jersey attorney general’s election fraud case against Mendez from 2020 has dragged on for far too long. Mendez says his name should have been cleared long ago, while McKoy asserts that his opponent should already be convicted.

Meanwhile, the third man in the ring is Assad Akhter, who says voters deserve a better option than voting for either Mendez or McKoy. Akhter is a challenger with a resume that includes political connections in the United States Capitol, the Statehouse and the Passaic County administration building.

“It’s time for a change,” Akhter said, noting that Mendez’s slogan is “Let’s Continue the Progress” and McKoy has highlighted his two decades of experience on the City Council.

Akhter is Gov. Phil Murphy’s senior director of government affairs. Previously, he served five years as a Passaic County commissioner, and before that he was on Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr.’s staff for more than a decade.

Akhter said he has never seen government meetings run so chaotically as the weekly Paterson council sessions at City Hall. “People tell me I’m nuts for running,” he said.

He said the state’s takeover of the Paterson Police Department has been working well. Akhter asserted that Paterson ought to do a better job enforcing its existing ordinances. He said local officials spend too much time taking credit for programs paid for by the county, state and federal governments.

His two opponents took a break from attacking each other to take aim at Akhter. McKoy questioned whether the governor’s staff member would be loyal to his boss or to the people of Paterson. Mendez said Akhter is proposing change but has “no real ideas, no real platform.”

Unlikely alliance with mayor

Mendez during the past year has struck an unlikely alliance with Mayor Andre Sayegh. The council president said he would continue cooperating with the mayor as long as he thinks Sayegh’s proposals are good for Paterson.

But the councilman said the city needs to do better at cleaning its streets and resolving problems stemming from the January change in garbage haulers. Mendez also said he would like to see a greater police presence in the 3rd Ward, especially in Eastside Park, where loud parties have been a chronic problem during the summer.

Mendez said he is tired of hearing McKoy beat his drum about the pending election fraud charges.

“I’ve been waiting for my day in court for four years,” Mendez said. “I’ve been waiting to clear my name. I’ve never been found guilty of anything.”

More than three years after the original charges were filed, the state Attorney General’s Office last fall filed an additional complaint against Mendez, his wife and one of his key campaign workers, Omar Ledesma, accusing them of trashing mail-in votes cast for other candidates and replacing them with bogus ballots for Mendez.

McKoy says 'the trust is broken'

McKoy noted the attorney general's assertions that the latest claims are supported by audio and video recordings, photos and testimony from an alleged witness inside the Mendez camp.

“The trust is broken, so everything else you do is contaminated by that,” McKoy said of his rival.

He said people he has encountered on the campaign trail have said of Mendez, “I can’t believe he’s still on the council.”

The former councilman said he has noticed during the current race that Mendez’s wife and Ledesma have not played prominent roles in the campaign since they became targets of criminal charges.

Mendez laughed when told of McKoy’s assertion.

“He needs to see a psychiatrist,” Mendez said. “My wife is my right hand and Omar Ledesma is my council aide.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Two vie to unseat Alex Mendez in Paterson NJ 3rd Ward race