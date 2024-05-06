Pastor’s Wife Warned Husband May Kill Her Before Her Death, Family Claims

Mica Miller, the South Carolina pastor’s wife who mysteriously turned up dead last month, allegedly told her sister before her death that if she was found with a bullet in her head, it was the work of her husband.

Mica’s body was found in a North Carolina state park on April 27 with a gunshot wound to her head, police said.

It’s the latest chilling detail to emerge in Mica’s case, which went viral after her pastor husband, John-Paul Miller, claimed she committed suicide at the end of an otherwise normal sermon on April 28, just a day after her body was found.

Loved ones for Mica immediately sounded the alarm that her alleged suicide wasn’t adding up, pointing out that it came merely weeks after she filed for divorce from John-Paul, who allegedly abused her.

The depth of their suspicions weren’t known until this weekend, however, when Mica’s sister, Sierra Francis, revealed in a motion to become the administrator of her estate that she’d potentially foreshadowed her own death.

“Mica stated to me on many occasions, ‘If I end up with a bullet in my head, it was JP,’” wrote Francis in an affidavit obtained by the Christian Post.

Francis added that Mica was “hopeful” for a future without John-Paul because he was allegedly abusive to her. In Mica’s final Facebook posts, viewed by The Daily Beast, she posted eerie captions that hinted at potential struggles behind closed doors.

The final photo she posted was on April 9—a selfie with the caption, “When terrible terrible TERRIBLE things happen to you… (y’all know what I’m talking about) RPF: resting peace face.”

She posted photos of herself being baptized in the ocean a little over a week earlier, tagging a South Carolina church that was not the one where her husband preached. And on March 22, she posted a video in which she discussed “leaving a dangerous situation.”

Francis said Mica, a step-mother of five, had “expressed the abuse and violence against her by her husband to others including family members and members of the church congregation.”

Francis added that Mica feared her husband had sent people to follow her, “keeping track of where she went.”

Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach, where John-Paul preached and where Mica was a worship and children’s leader, had suspended him by Monday, ABC 15 reported. The church’s website was also taken down.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina confirmed last week it opened a probe into the incident, but an official cause of death for Mica has not been released. Aside from announcing her death to parishioners, John-Paul has not publicly addressed his wife’s death.

“I got a call late last night, my wife has passed away,” he said in that announcement. “It was self-induced and it was up in North Carolina.

“She had struggled with suicide before. Each time we would help her through it and take her to the doctor, and we got through it and everything was fine. She even gave a few testimonies here at church that we have on video. She battled suicide, but God took care of her and got her through it.”

He added that Mica “wasn’t well mentally” and was in need of medicine that was “hard to get to her.” He never mentioned her by name.

Mica’s loved ones have raised over $10,000 by Monday afternoon on GoFundMe. That fundraiser’s caption hints that loved ones believe the investigation into her death is just getting started.

“We lost Mica Acacia on April 27, 2024 in a tragic situation that is still developing,” the fundraiser said. “Mica was a beacon of positivity and lit up the room with her confident, joyful presence. Her radiant personality, and beautiful voice, made an impact on many lives of those who crossed her path.”

