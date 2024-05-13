Pastor caught sharing sexually explicit photos of girls as young as 9, Texas cops say

A Texas pastor was caught distributing sexually explicit photos of girls between 9 and 12 years old, Texas deputies said and news outlets reported.

Bruce Hollen was arrested May 8 and charged with possession of child pornography with the intention to promote, according to Montgomery county jail records.

According to court documents, some of the photos showed young girls engaged in sex acts, KTRK reported.

The 63-year-old man was removed from his role as lead pastor at Calvary Chapel in The Woodlands, the church said in a statement. Church services are held at a junior high school on Sundays, KIAH reported.

The statement said Hollen was fired because of the allegations made against him.

“He may not hold himself out as a leader in any capacity for the church, and he may not speak on behalf of the church in any capacity,” according to the statement.

Hollen is held at Montgomery County Jail on a $30,000 bail, according to jail records.

The Woodlands is about a 30-mile drive north from Houston.

