Pastor Arrested for Hiring Hitman to Kill Daughter’s Boyfriend: Cops

A pastor allegedly spent $40,000 on a hit man to kill his daughter’s boyfriend, police in Riverside, California, say. Samuel Pasillas is now behind bars being held on $1 million bond. Police say the plot to kill was carried out late last year. The victim survived. “One thing that could be possible is just the extent of this pastor’s religious beliefs, where he was overprotective of his daughter,” said Officer Ryan Railsback. Inside Edition Digital has more.

