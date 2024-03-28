‘Passing on knowledge’: Gamma Gallery on honoring women in his life through art
A mural in Longmont from renowned street artist Gamma Gallery has much to say about family, tradition, heritage and the passing of knowledge.
A mural in Longmont from renowned street artist Gamma Gallery has much to say about family, tradition, heritage and the passing of knowledge.
Stackable and transparent, they're a clear solution for your egg-storage issues.
2024's first quarter has been fruitful for investors.
With the version 1.6.0 update for Tamagotchi Uni that rolled out on March 19, Bandai opened the Tama Portal and introduced DLC called Tamaverse Tickets, which unlock new areas. The first two are Very Berry Land and the LoveMelo Concert.
After a break of more than 15 years, Visions of Mana is hoping to inject new life into the legendary RPG franchise.
GM's Cruise is moving out of the baseball sponsorship business, but the partnership is staying in the family, moving to Chevrolet.
The 2025 Polestar 4 is priced between the 2 and the 3, and it's offered in numerous configurations including rear- and all-wheel-drive.
Mine has held up for a decade, and nearly 50,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of this No. 1 bestseller too.
US stocks reversed gains late in the trading day.
One of the brand's most popular kitchen items now comes in the new Porcini Taupe color.
Canva, the high-flying Australian design and visual communication startup, announced today it was acquiring Affinity (formerly Serif), a creative tools company based in the U.K. Bloomberg reported that the deal was worth several hundred million pounds (approximately $380 million U.S.), and the company confirmed to TechCrunch that the number was accurate. Canva has typically targeted the beginner for their products, but company co-founder Cliff Obrecht sees the acquisition opening the door to more advanced users. “While our last decade at Canva has focused heavily on the 99% of knowledge workers without design training, truly empowering the world to design includes empowering professional designers too," he wrote in a blog post announcing the deal.
More than 48,000 five-star fans say it clears cable clutter and makes plugs easier to access in tight spaces.
Within a couple of weeks, Virginia Tech's Final Four hopes dropped because of Elizabeth Kitley's injury and Brooks exited for the SEC.
The NFL changed its tune on Christmas Day games thanks to their success last season, despite this year's holiday falling on Wednesday.
“This is one of many stories from this period of time,” King told Yahoo Entertainment, “and I feel like it’s such an honor to tell this family’s story it’s so important to keep the knowledge alive.”
Getting sick — or running out of your prescriptions — will traveling can be a real nightmare. Here's how to avoid it.
Not many startups can claim Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta as paying customers, but Confetti can. Not bad going for an events and team-building startup blindsided by a pandemic that pushed much of its target market to hunker down behind closed doors, forcing Confetti to rebuild its business model in a matter of weeks. Most companies would be happy to have just a couple of the trillion-dollar tech giants on Confetti's customer list, which is why it's particularly notable that a fairly under-the-radar startup can lay claim to so many big-name logos.
The gas-powered Mercedes G 550 and AMG G 63 get the latest infotainment tech, new and revised engines, and new features.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for 10 holidays in 2024 and 2025. Find out whether the stock market is open today.
Shoppers have referred to this retinol serum as the 'fountain of youth.'
Experts weigh in on how to use the breast cancer risk quiz that actress Olivia Munn credits with saving her life, and other ways to monitor your risks.