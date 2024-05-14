Passenger vehicle rear-ends truck carrying honeybees in York County

May 14—A passenger vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer hauling honeybees north on the Maine Turnpike Tuesday in between the Kennebunk and Biddeford exits.

The car was burning when crews arrived, but there were no serious injuries to anyone in either vehicle, according to a release issued by Kennebunk Fire-Rescue.

Firefighters simulated a rainstorm to calm the bees, according to the release.

"After extinguishing the vehicle we were requested to use a water stream using a rain down method to simulate a rain storm to calm down the agitated bees and get them to return to the hive," according to the release.

"No honeybees were harmed by our response," according to the release.

