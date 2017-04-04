Pass/Fail for Parents!?

As a parent, you expect your children to bring home good grades – but how would you feel about being graded yourself? Mississippi recently passed a bill adding a new item to kid’s report cards: grades for their parents in such subjects as their child’s readiness for tests, absences, and tardies. Does this idea deserve an A for effort, or an F for infuriating families?

“This freaks me out!” exclaims Breast Surgeon Dr. Kristi Funk. Always a straight-A kid, now she’d feel pressure to be a straight-A parent! More seriously, she’s concerned that teachers are looking to parents to do the teacher’s job.

“I think the point of this is, some parents are getting their kids there late for school,” suggests Pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann. “When you have young kids, it’s really your responsibility as a parent to make sure that they eat a healthy breakfast, that they get there on time, that their homework’s turned in.”

“I think the key is that it doesn’t become adversarial,” adds ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork. “It certainly is a unique, interesting concept"