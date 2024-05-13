Parts of Missouri remain in drought despite recent rains

ST. LOUIS — Parts of Missouri continue to face drought conditions despite recent rainfall. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources provided an update today on the state’s ongoing drought situation, which initially triggered an alert in May 2023. While there has been significant improvement since then, especially in Southeast Missouri, moderate drought conditions persist in the area.

A comparison of drought conditions from four months ago to the present shows that, although the region has seen some relief, the problem has not been fully resolved. In January, most of Southeast Missouri was experiencing moderate to severe drought, with some areas even facing extreme drought conditions. Recent rains have brought some improvement, but not enough to fully alleviate the drought in all affected areas.

