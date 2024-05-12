Parts of Kern County able to see aurora lights due to geomagnetic storm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sky was filled with purple and blue Friday night in select parts of Kern County.

On May 10, aurora was spotted from 17 News viewers in Lake Isabella, near Lake Ming and even in the City of Bakersfield. The aurora is visible due to a geomagnetic storm and particles interacting with atmospheric gases.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has announced that aurora may be visible May 11, as far south as Florida, southern Texas, and southern California. The farther north you are, the greater chance you have of seeing the aurora.

Experts say to find a dark location with a clear view of the northern horizon for your best chance at viewing the aurora. Look low in the north between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

