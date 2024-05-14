Parts of Central Florida under Tornado Watch as active weather pattern continues

Central Florida will continue to see an active weather pattern on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for parts of Central Florida Tuesday morning.

The watch includes areas of Marion, Sumter and Flagler counties.

The Tornado Watch is forecast to last until 1 p.m.

Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing afternoon rain and storms.

Florida’s Panhandle will have a high chance of seeing the worst of the storm activity on Tuesday.

We will also remain hot on Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s.

Our rain and storm chances will be even higher on Wednesday, around 80%.

The end of the week will be drier and hotter, with highs in the middle 90s

Our rain and storm chances will also be higher over the weekend.

