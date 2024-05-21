Part of I-84 in Patterson closed after 7-vehicle crash with overturned dump truck

Part of I-84 in Patterson is closed after a multiple vehicle crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning on the eastbound side of the highway.

New York State Police trooper Aaron Hicks said the crash involved seven vehicles, including an overturned dump truck near mile marker 60.8 eastbound, west of exit 61 and close to the exit for NY Route 311.

Hicks said multiple fire, police and EMS units responded to the scene for minor injuries.

All traffic is currently being diverted to Luddingtonville Road in Patterson.

For more information and traffic updates, visit the New York State Department of Transportation's traffic alert service, NY511.

This story is developing. This page will be updated as information is made available.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Patterson NY crash: Part of I-84 closed after 7-vehicle accident