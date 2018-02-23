Parkland Survivor: 'I've Never Been So Unimpressed By A Person' After Trump Call

President Donald Trump has spoken to and met with several survivors and family members of victims of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Not all of them were happy to hear from him.

Samantha Fuentes, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School― where a former student killed 17 people after opening fire on the campus― was at the hospital when the president called her. Fuentes, who was shot twice, told The New York Times that the president “didn’t make me feel better in the slightest.”

“He said he heard that I was a big fan of his, and then he said, ‘I’m a big fan of yours too.’ I’m pretty sure he made that up,” she told the Times. “Talking to the president, I’ve never been so unimpressed by a person in my life.”

In addition to speaking to victims by phone, the president met with Parkland families as well as other victims of gun violence at the White House on Wednesday. He received public backlash after a photo from the listening session showed him holding a notecard with a reminder to tell attendees, “I hear you.”

