Parking and more: What to know about the Battleship New Jersey's Departure Celebration

Only a short time remains before the Battleship New Jersey leaves its dock in Camden for the first time in over 20 years.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday’s departure day, from parking details to special guests:

Where to park for Battleship New Jersey departure

Gates to the battleship departure will open at 10 a.m. at the pier in Camden.

Members of the public can park for free in Lot #1 across from the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, and transportation from the lot to the pier will be provided.

What time is the battleship leaving Camden?

The Battleship New Jersey is scheduled to officially leave Camden at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.

Why is the Battleship New Jersey moving?

After staying at its Camden pier for over two decades, the Battleship New Jersey is moving for maintenance. The ship hasn't been dry docked in over 30 years.

Dry docking is an important maintenance procedure for vessels like the battleship. During dry dock, the 887-foot-long ship will receive coatings to protect and seal its hull.

Workers also will inspect and replace some of the 1,200 zinc anodes that protect the hull from corrosion.

Where is the Battleship New Jersey going?

The ship will be turning under the Walt Whitman Bridge before making its way to the Paulsboro Marine Terminal.

The battleship is expected to arrive in Paulsboro on Thursday evening, and the journey should take 4 to 6 hours according to the museum.

On March 27, the ship will leave Paulsboro and cross the Delaware River to be dry docked at the Philadelphia Navy Yard for about two months.

More: Want to tour the Battleship New Jersey in Philly? Here's how to get tickets

Can I see the battleship in Paulsboro?

When the ship docks in Paulsboro Thursday evening, public access will not be permitted, according to the museum.

The ship is undergoing final maintenance at the terminal to prepare it for dry dock.

Who is speaking at the departure?

The Departure Celebration at the battleship's pier will include a list of important speakers, according to Camden County.

Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen will deliver a greeting from the city around 11:15 a.m., in addition to reading a letter from President Joe Biden.

Governor Phil Murphy is expected to speak around 11:20 a.m.

Other speakers include U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, and Camden County commissioners Louis Cappelli Jr. and Melinda Kane.

More reading:

