New parking fees in Columbia River Gorge near Multnomah Falls sparks anger, legal review

New parking fees are being charged at a parking lot across from Multnomah Falls that often causes congestion by a company that is using the revenue to fund free shuttles to the popular site.

The company behind new parking fees for a notoriously busy lot across from Multnomah Falls said their plan will make the Columbia River Gorge safer, even as visitors complain and federal officials are reviewing its legality.

Last week Sasquatch Shuttles, which provides rides and tours in the gorge, installed payment machines that require up to $20 per space in the lot along the historic highway that often overflows on busy days. The company leases the parking lot from owners Union Pacific Railroad.

The new fees brought immediate anger from hikers and visitors, who previously parked for free. It also brought questions from the U.S. Forest Service and Multnomah County, which said the payment machines had not been permitted and placed the move “under review.”

It’s just the latest saga in the gorge’s waterfall corridor, which in recent years has seen multiple attempts to address the gridlock that often unfolds on spring weekends and summer days at one of Oregon’s most popular attractions.

The parking lot for Multnomah Falls off Interstate 84 remains unchanged — it’s free now with a $2 timed entry permit in place May 24 to Sept. 2. The parking lot in question is the one between the I-84 lot and the falls.

Sasquatch Shuttles says they’re offering a better way forward

The co-owner of Sasquatch Shuttles is Kent Krumpschmidt, a former deputy for the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office who worked in the gorge before starting the business.

He said the new payments at the Multnomah lot are designed to reduce congestion and encourage visitors to park just up the road at the larger Bridal Veil Falls parking lot. That parking lot costs $5 and includes a free shuttle to Multnomah Falls.

“Right now, the congestion in front of Multnomah Falls is a major safety risk — it’s so packed that ambulances can’t get through and people are just stuck in their cars,” Krumpschmidt said. “We’re trying to reduce that by actually doing something. Our free shuttle from Bridal Veil will allow more people to visit Multnomah Falls than before and in a much better way. No more waiting for parking spots or in traffic congestion. We’re not making a killing off this and are reinvesting it into our service and employees.”

Those who chose to park in the small Multnomah Falls lot would pay $20 on peak days, but that price would be smaller during quieter time periods. They would not be required to get a $2 timed entry permit.

Krumpschmidt, who said the company employs 25, said it patrols both of its parking lots to reduce car break ins.

“We believe this is a better long-term solution,” he said. “The way it is now is not sustainable.”

Forest Service ‘reviewing’ legality

The Forest Service, which manages the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, said the new payment machines were under review. They have not been permitted and this type of action typically requires approval, deputy forest supervisor Nick Granum said.

He stressed the Forest Service was not involved and the company could be asked to take the pay machines down.

He said both the Forest Service and Multnomah County were reviewing it, and expect to have a decision soon.

“It’s a novel situation,” Granum said. “We want everyone to be safe and reduce congestion, but it is an activity in a scenic area that does require a permit, and they don’t have one.”

Krumpschmidt disagreed, saying that according to his lawyers, the way the law reads, “we believe our payment machines don’t require a permit.”

He also said they had been in conversation with the Forest Service for over a year on the machines “and is trying to keep everything above board.”

Hikers not happy

The discovery of the new parking fees brought a buzzsaw of anger and confusion on social media.

Multiple hikers called it a “money grab” and complained about the complications of additional parking fees and permits in the area.

Matt Wastradowski, who has written guidebooks featuring the Columbia Gorge, said he had mixed feelings.

“On one hand, this might reduce or eliminate the mileslong bottlenecks that develop there,” he said. “On the other hand, visitors are now paying a private vendor $20 to park in a lot that was previously free to the public. It’s a tough situation with some pretty strong feelings.”

Krumpschmidt said his company would "pivot as needed and is open to comments," he said.

"I understand how people feel — it used to be free. But thing change and this area is way too populated. We live here in the gorge and we're trying to reduce congestion at an inexpensive cost, that's really our biggest goal."

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on X at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Hikers angry over parking fees in Columbia gorge near Multnomah Falls