Park Ridge police: Woodland Park, North Park graffiti, vehicle stolen

The following items were taken from Park Ridge Police Department reports. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Criminal Damage to Property

A witness observed three to four juveniles walking in the middle of the street carrying a shiny object on April 28 at approximately 2:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Western Avenue. When responding officers attempted to locate the juveniles, red graffiti was found on the exterior wall and ground in the bathroom of Woodland Park.

Criminal Defacement of Property

An unknown offender tagged the North Park sign with red graffiti. Police became aware of the graffiti on April 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Motor Vehicle Theft

An unknown offender stole a 2013 red Hyundai Sonata parked on the 300 block of Western Avenue between 6 p.m. on April 28 and 9 a.m. on April 29. Fragments of red plastic, presumably from the vehicle, were found.

Criminal Damage to Motor Vehicle

An unknown offender broke the driver’s side rear window of a locked 2016 Mazda CX-5 while it was parked on the street sometime between 2 p.m. on April 28 and 10:32 a.m. on April 29 on the 800 block of South Chester Avenue.

Burglary to Motor Vehicle

An unknown offender stole personal property from a 2013 Chevy Avalanche on the 100 block of Arthur Street during the overnight hours of April 27. No signs of forced entry were made to the vehicle.

An unknown offender entered a locked Chrysler Pacifica and stole personal property while it was parked on the street of the 100 block of Hamlin Avenue sometime between 10:43 p.m. on April 30 and 8:22 a.m. on May 1.

An unknown offender stole several items from an unlocked Nissan Rogue while it was parked on the street on the 800 block of Seeley Avenue during the overnight hours of April 30.

An unknown offender stole several items from an unlocked 2011 Toyota Camry while it was parked on the street on the 1100 block of North Northwest Highway sometime between 4:30 p.m. on April 30 and 7:20 p.m. on May 1.

Theft from Motor Vehicle

An unknown offender stole a generator from the back of a Ford pickup truck and fled the scene in the 1300 block of Courtland Avenue on May 2 at approximately 12:49 p.m.

Criminal Trespass to Vehicle

An unknown offender entered an unlocked 2020 Chevrolet Suburban parked on the victim’s driveway in the 300 block of Merrill Street on April 28. According to police, nothing appeared to have been taken.

An unknown offender entered an unlocked 2014 Nissan Altima parked in the victim’s driveway on the 1300 block of Elliot Avenue sometime after 6:30 p.m. on April 30. Nothing appeared to have been taken.

An unknown offender entered a victim’s unlocked 2020 Volkswagen Passat while it was parked on the victim’s driveway on the 1300 block of Elliot Avenue sometime between 7:30 p.m. on April 30 and 7:26 a.m. on May 1. Nothing was taken.

DUI

A 31-year-old Addison man was arrested for DUI alcohol, failing to carry a driver’s license, illegal transportation and electronic communication device violation at 1675 Dempster Street on April 29 at 4:29 p.m.

A 24-year-old Glendale Heights man was arrested for DUI alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle and parking on a roadway in a way that impeded movement at 1000 N. Greenwood Ave. on May 3 at 9:22 p.m.

Retail Theft

A 33-year-old Schaumburg man was arrested for retail theft, obstructing his identity, and using a false identification card at 20 S. Prospect Ave. on May 1 at 5:25 p.m.

A 59-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for retail theft at 1900 S. Cumberland Ave. on May 4 at 9:13 p.m.

Harassment through Electronic Communications

A 29-year-old Lincolnwood man was arrested for harassment through electronic communications violation at 200 S. Vine Ave. on May 2 at 10:40 a.m.

Expired Driver’s License

A 29-year-old Elgin woman was arrested for having an expired driver’s license at the intersection of Touhy Avenue and Chester Avenue on May 3 at 3:48 p.m.