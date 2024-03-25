Park outside! More than 72K cars in Massachusetts recalled due to fire risk, report says

Is your car at risk of catching fire just sitting at your home?

Auto company Carfax said the number of “park outside” recalls—warnings from federal regulators and automakers to park vehicles away from garages or other structures because of significant fire risk—jumped 40 percent nationally and 45 percent in Greater Boston between May 2023 and Jan. 2024.

“These are the kinds of recalls that frankly should keep you awake at night,” said Carfax spokesperson Mike Lavigne.

Carfax said more than 3.7 million vehicles under a “park outside” recall are currently on American roads, including 72,672 in Massachusetts. The most recent high-profile case occurred last fall when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced “park outside” recalls for 3.3 million Hyundais and Kias due to fire risks.

“With the long lifespan of used cars on the road right now, it’s really important for you to pay close attention to the maintenance in your vehicle,” Lavigne said.

Check to see if your vehicle is under a recall by searching NHTSA’s website here.

“Car fires are extremely dangerous,” Norwood firefighter Joe O’Malley said. O’Malley said chemicals like magnesium in car engines and lightweight materials inside vehicles make fires tougher to extinguish.

“It’s become a more dangerous, more hazardous fire with the smoke and gasses coming from those vehicles when they do catch on fire,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley said the Norwood Fire Dept. was called to put out 25 vehicle fires in 2023. He suggests car owners park at least 50 feet from any structures if their vehicle is considered a fire risk.

“Anything closer than 50 feet is what we consider an exposure issue until you’re able to get that work done at the dealership,” O’Malley said.

In May 2023, Carfax said there were between 25,000 and 50,000 “do not drive” or “park outside” recall orders for Massachusetts vehicles. At the time, Carfax said those vehicles remained unrepaired and still on the road. Lavigne said it’s important for owners to pay attention to recalls and maintenance requirements.

