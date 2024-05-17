Parents say repeated bullying at Las Vegas-area school led to daughter’s suicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Consumed by grief, the parents of a 12-year-old girl blamed the Clark County School District for not protecting their daughter from bullies.

Their daughter, Flora Martinez, died by suicide on May 7.

“I feel like the school had a duty to keep her safe, while she was in their care and they just failed miserably,” her mother Alice Martinez said.

Flora’s funeral took place on Thursday afternoon, which is something no parent wants to do – bury their child.

Her parents described Flora as someone full of life, empathetic, and an artist who loved ice cream and seafood.

However, they noticed a change in her after she began sixth grade at Keller Middle School in August of last year.

Her parents said Flora was tormented by bullies, and the school failed to protect her.

“This wasn’t just one incident that happened, and you know, she decided to take her life. This was months and months and months of bullying that built up, and finally, she just couldn’t take it no more,” Joshua Parker, Flora’s father, said.

Her parents said no matter how much they intervened, it wouldn’t stop.

“Look how hard it was on my daughter. My daughter was literally bullied to death,” Martinez said.

According to Flora’s mother problems started right away at the beginning of the school year, she was having run-ins with some classmates.

According to her parents, Flora reported the issues to Keller Middle School’s assistant principal.

Martinez even became involved, reporting the problems her daughter was having to the school staff.

Martinez, also said she submitted paperwork for a transfer out of Keller. But according to a letter, CCSD denied that request on Oct. 6, 2023.

“At that point, I already had her out of school for two weeks because of all the incidents. Just that short amount of time into the school year,” Martinez said.

Once Flora went back to school, her parents said the bullying intensified, she claims other students began fights with her.

“Everybody that had a hand in that request to transfer her failed her,” Martinez said. “If you’re a parent and you’re not outraged by this, you’re part of the problem too.”

Twelve-year-old Rico attended Keller Middle School with Flora.

“Flora, she was like so nice to everybody,” Rico said.

He also said he witnessed some of the bullying.

“I’m so sad, because like I felt like it’s my fault because I should have really done something. I should’ve pushed everybody out of the way. Got to her,” Rico said.

The Clark County School District did not respond to an email requesting comment on these allegations.

It’s important to note, that student records are protected under law, so the full scope of the problems Flora had at school may not be known.

As a reminder, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline if you or someone you love is struggling, That number is 988.

