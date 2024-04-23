Parents of overdose victims stop in Marion, Lake counties to discuss dangers of drugs

Two mothers who have each lost a child to drug overdose and have long been on the front lines of educating parents, children and the community on the dangers of drugs, continue to spread that message.

Michelle Pepin and Lisa Bolton, joined by Kelly Powers Timbrell, Susan Schmidt and Leslie "Billy" Smith of Angels Across America, made stops in Lake and Marion counties and the city of Davenport this past weekend. Bolton created The Dandelion Project, while Pepin formed Picking up the Pieces. Both are founders of M.U.T.E, Mother's United To Educate.

Lisa Bolton, left, and Michelle Pepin attended three events last week to educate people about the dangers of drug overdose.

Remembering those lost to drugs: Black Balloon Day in Ocala: A time to remember those lost to drug addiction

Their first stop was at Leesburg High School on April 19. There, the group had a trailer featuring pictures of those who died from opioid or fentanyl overdose. Among the pictures were Pepin's son and Bolton's daughter.

On April 20, the team was at the McAlister's Deli in Ocala. There, information on the pitfalls of drugs and Narcan were distributed to those at the event, which also featured a raffle. The day was somber for Pepin, whose son, Ian Nelson, died on April 20, 2018, and a celebration of life was held at the function.

The last tour stop was at the Haines City Moose Lodge for Ryan's Ride in Davenport. A trailer from the ride is expected to travel nationwide in an effort to educate as many people as possible about the impacts of drugs.

Pepin and Bolton plan to meet the trailer in New Jersey, where Bolton is from and where her daughter Kerri Fernley died from a drug overdose a little more than five years ago. They also plan to journey to Massachusetts where Pepin and Nelson are from.

Through their organizations, Bolton and Pepin will be hosting several events throughout the year, including a May 5 memorial for a butterfly release and dedication to honor children lost to drug overdose at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, and the annual Overdose Awareness event on Aug. 31 at Citizens Circle in downtown Ocala.

— Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Parents of children who have died from overdoses stop Marion County