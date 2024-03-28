Paradise: Charlotte international flight becomes 1st ever to arrive at Tulum airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Thursday flight out of Charlotte International Airport made history becoming the first international flight to christen a relatively new airport in Tulum, Mexico.

The American Airlines flight left Charlotte for Tulum International Airport, the same day the airport began offering international service. Dallas and Miami are the other two locations offering similar services to the Tulum airport, which made its debut in December.

“As Charlotte’s Hometown Airline, we are proud to provide our customers direct service to Tulum so they can access its ancient ruins, picturesque landscapes, and white sand beaches like never before,” AA’s Senior VP of Charlotte Hub Operations Ralph Lopez Massas said. “Expanding our network across Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America is part of our commitment to create the most comprehensive network in the industry and add service to the places our customers want to travel to.”

The service arrives just in time for spring break and will operate year-round daily with flights capable of filling 172 seats.

“We are excited for American Airlines to offer a nonstop route to beautiful and historical Tulum, Mexico,” Charlotte Airport Chief Executive Officer Haley Gentry said. “The new route underscores the significance of the American Airlines hub operation at CLT.”

