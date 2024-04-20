Pancake Day to benefit Salvation Army of Goshen

Apr. 19—GOSHEN — With about a week until the 61st annual Pancake Day, the Salvation Army is preparing to welcome thousands into its building at 1013 N. Main St. in Goshen on Friday, April 26.

Kendra and Joseph Hixenbaugh, captains for the Salvation Army, have served at the Goshen location for three years, but there are volunteers who have been involved in the fundraising effort for decades.

Hixenbaugh said pancake lead Bob Hawkins, Exchange Club of Elkhart County, has been involved for more than 50 years.

"I don't even have to make pancakes," Kendra said. "There's so many people in our community that support it and come behind it."

Over two dozen cases of pancake mix, and butter and syrup provided by Burger King will produce thousands of pancakes.

In 2023, volunteers and staff served more than 6,500 pancakes during the event.

Volunteers from the Kiwanis, Rotary, College Mennonite, Nuway Construction, and many others volunteer for the day to make and serve coffee, sausage and pancakes.

Pancake Day helps to fund programs offered by the Salvation Army. This year's goal is to raise around $80,000 from the 13-hour event. Hixenbaugh said a lot of the funding comes from local business partners ahead of the event, but with companies not able to donate as much this year as previous years, the extra community support is crucial.

There's a food pantry, rental and utility assistance, a senior program that includes meals, and youth programming offered by the Salvation Army at no charge to attendees.

"Things have been difficult for different businesses," Hixenbaugh explained. "Though a lot of the same businesses have supported us, some have had to cut back how much they were able to donate; so we could definitely use the help this year."

To encourage additional donations, the Salvation Army's new TipTap program also offers a simple way to provide additional donations of $5, $10 or $20 by card. It will be by the kettle stands, where cash and change donations will also be accepted.

"We have four of us on staff, and we have so many volunteers and without that, we would be lost," Hixenbaugh said, "but to keep the programs going, to be able to help as many people as we can, we do need help with the funds."

Thanks to proceeds from last year's Pancake Day, the Salvation Army provided 27,486 meals to fight food insecurity in central and southern Elkhart County. In total, around 7,500 individuals benefited from basic social services programs like emergency financial assistance to pay utility bills and rent.

Diamond Sponsors for the event include John & Lois Fidler. Gold Sponsors for the event include Everence Credit Union, Terry's Carpet Cleaning, Miller's Building Supply and Bill's Heating.

Silver Sponsors are Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Greg & Charlotte Hoogenboom, Martin Bros. Contracting, Interra Credit Union, Elkhart Community Foundation, Kuert Concrete, Goshen Noon Kiwanis, Maple City Kiwanis, Leatherman Supply, RHM Insurance Group, Maple City Dispensing, Nuway Construction, L & M Electric, Wieland Designs, First Brethren Church, Centier Bank, REMAX and Goshen Health.

The list of Bronze Sponsors continues to grow and currently includes Yoder Ainlay Ulmer & Buckingham LLP, Hopper's Pike Street Grille, Davis & Roose, Hostetler & Askew Door, First State Bank, Goshen Stamping, Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, Hoosier Hardwood Floors, Yoder Home Services, Brent & Christi Miller, Green Oaks of Goshen, Four Star Rental, Commodore Homes of Indiana, Steve & Shelly Fiddler, Maple City Chapel, ALB Properties, Superior Body Works, Craig & Missy Foor, RS Pest, Gardners Outdoor Power Equipment, EPIC Insurance, Casper's Coin and Jewelry, T & T Automotive Service, Ron & Gwen Diller, Hawkins Water Tech, Ken & Sue Hochstetler, Beer Wireless, S&H Auto, Oaklawn, Axius, DJ Construction, Honeyville Metal, Kent & Jill Miller, Downtown Ministries, Title Resources, and Mitch & Debra Day.

The 61st Annual Pancake Day will take place on April 26, with the aim of raising funds to support Salvation Army programs and services in 2024. Pancakes will be served from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. with advance tickets priced at $7 and available online at salarmy.us/pancakeday. At the door, tickets are $8.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.